Quakes Victorious in One-Hit Shutout

May 7, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - Friday night saw the Quakes enjoy one of their finest pitching performances in franchise history, as they held the Lake Elsinore Storm to one hit in a 4-0 shutout victory at The Diamond.

Jerming Rosario tossed five innings of no-hit baseball, striking out six and facing one over the minimum to earn his first win of 2022. Rosario (1-2) gave the ball to Octavio Becerra, who tossed a no-hit sixth, but gave up a two-out double, as Lake Elsinore spoiled what would have been the second no-hitter in Quakes' history.

Joan Valdez walked one over two innings, but didn't allow any hits, as he polished off the Quakes' second shutout of the year.

Alex De Jesus hit a two-run homer in the third and the Quakes never looked back, as they took a 2-0 lead over Storm starter Garrett Hawkins (1-1).

Rancho (16-8) has now won three out of four in Lake Elsinore and look for a second straight on Saturday, sending Orlando Ortiz (0-0) to the mound against Victor Lizarraga (1-0) at 5:05pm.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game set against Stockton. Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

