Quakes Use Extras Again on Thursday to Win

August 26, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - It took 11 innings on Thursday night, but the Quakes eventually outlasted the Visalia Rawhide, scoring five times in the 11th for a 6-2 victory at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Bubba Alleyne had a game-tying homer in the fifth and a back-breaking three-run double in the 11th against Rawhide reliever Zach Barnes (0-2), helping the Quakes to their second win in three nights in Visalia.

Christian Suarez was tasked with keeping the game tied in the bottom of the tenth, after Rancho failed to score in the first extra frame. Suarez (4-6) left the bases loaded in the tenth, then buzzed through the 11th to notch the win.

Alleyne finished with two hits and four RBIs, including his second professional home run.

Rancho pitching was terrific on Thursday, as Maddux Bruns, Gabe Emmett, Jimmy Lewis, Kelvin Bautista and Suarez combined to allow just six hits on the evening.

Rancho remains five games back of the first-place 66ers, who won on Thursday night as well.

The Quakes (25-26, 61-56) will send Justin Wrobleski (0-0) to the mound in his Rancho debut on Friday at 6:30pm. Visalia will go with Jose Cabrera (2-0) in game four.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.