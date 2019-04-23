Quakes Topple Giants in Finale

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes took two of three over the San Jose Giants, winning the rubber-game of the three-game series on Saturday night at LoanMart Field, defeating the Giants by a score of 11-4.

Not only was the seven-run victory Rancho's largest margin of victory this season, the contest, which lasted four hours and 12 minutes, was the longest nine-inning game in franchise history.

Brayan Morales had a season-high four hits and drove in three runs to lead Rancho's 12-hit attack.

The Giants took an early lead, but Rancho responded in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead. Donovan Casey doubled off the fence to knock in Morales and extend his personal hitting streak to 13, making it a 1-1 game. With two down, Devin Mann put Rancho ahead with an RBI double, scoring Casey to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, Quakes' starter Edwin Uceta gave up a two-out double to Bryce Johnson, allowing a pair to score and give the Giants a temporary 3-2 lead.

The Quakes took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on an error to help score three runs to take a 5-3 advantage against Giants' reliever John Gavin (0-2).

After San Jose got within a run, producing a run thanks to a Wes Helsabeck (1-0) balk, the Quakes scored the game's final six runs to put it away.

Newcomer Drew Avans had a two-run double for his first hit as a Quake and Morales and Jeter Downs both followed with RBI hits, making it 10-4 in the seventh. A sac fly by Tre Todd plated Carlos Rincon in the eighth to cap the Rancho scoring.

The Quakes (10-7) have now won four of five series so far in 2019. The California League will take Easter Sunday off, then resume play on Monday, with Rancho opening a four-game set in San Bernardino against Inland Empire. Bryan Warzek (1-1) will take on Luis Madero of Inland Empire in the opener at 7:05pm.

The Quakes won't return to LoanMart Field until Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

