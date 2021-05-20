Quakes Take Second Straight in Elsinore

May 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - Hyun-Il Choi fired five scoreless innings and the Quakes' benefitted from four Lake Elsinore errors, as Rancho topped Lake Elsinore for a second straight night at The Diamond, winning 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Choi (1-1) scattered two hits and struck out three over five frames, the longest any Quakes' starter has worked this year.

Rancho broke up a scoreless game in a big way in the fourth, tallying six runs, thanks in part to three Storm errors in the inning. Jorbit Vivas capped the frame with a two-run double to put Rancho up 6-0.

The Quakes added another in the fifth, as Edwin Mateo singled and scored on another Storm error, making it a 7-0 game.

The Storm got to reliever Jimmy Smith immediately, as Jarryd Dale homered two batters into the sixth to put Lake Elsinore on the board. Consecutive hits by Robert Hassell and Ripken Reyes then made it 7-2.

Jake Vogel capped a two-hit, two-RBI night with a two-out single to plate Sauryn Lao in the ninth, capping the scoring at 8-2.

Aldry Acosta worked the final two and a third innings of scoreless relief for the Quakes in a non-save situation.

Sauryn Lao and Sam McWilliams each finished with three hits to lead Rancho's 13-hit attack.

Rancho (6-7) will look for a third straight win in Lake Elsinore on Thursday, sending Kendall Williams (0-0) to the mound against Storm right-hander Jesus Lugo (0-1) at 7:05pm.

Next Tuesday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, as they host the Stockton Ports in the opening game of a six-game home stand. First pitch is set for 6:30pm and limited tickets are available for at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.