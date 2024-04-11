Quakes Take Second Straight from Ports

April 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Wilman Diaz broke a tie game in the seventh inning and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their second straight game, coming back from an early deficit to knock off the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, taking a 7-3 win.

Diaz singled home Juan Alonso with the go-ahead run, giving the Quakes a 4-3 lead against reliever Jackson Finley (0-1).

Rancho poured it on in the eighth, scoring three times, as Cameron Decker, Carlos Rojas and Kendall George all had run-scoring hits, giving the Quakes a 7-3 lead.

Christian Ruebeck, who left two men stranded in the eighth, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his first save of the year.

Jake Gelof homered for the first time this year and Rojas had a season-best three hits, to lead Rancho's 11-hit attack.

Reliever Reynaldo Yean (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh to notch his first win of the year, helping Rancho win two straight for the first time in 2024 and even their record at 3-3 on the year.

Edgardo Henriquez (0-0) is scheduled to throw on Friday, while Stockton is set to counter with Tzu-Chen Sha at 6:30pm. Friday is Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

