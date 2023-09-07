Quakes Take Game Two

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rawhide fell to the Quakes 6-2 on Wednesday night. Casey Anderson, who allowed five runs in two innings, took his second loss of the season. Luis Tejeda, who relieved Anderson, allowed one run in this three innings of relief. Alec Baker and Josh Swales both pitched scoreless innings for Visalia.

The Quakes had another double digit hit night with 10. Jake Gelof hit his second home run of the series. Noah Ruen earned his first win of the season after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Rawhide strung together four hits including Kristian Robinson's sixth home run of the season. He also doubled in the contest. Kevin Sim and Anderdson Rojas both singled for the Rawhide.

Visalia looks for their first win of the series at 6:30pm Thursday night from LoanMart Field.

