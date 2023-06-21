Quakes Take Fifth Straight

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Kenneth Betancourt and Luis Rodriguez had big offensive nights, backing an outstanding effort by the Rancho bullpen, as the Quakes downed the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night by a final of 4-2 at LoanMart Field.

Spot-starter Madison Jeffrey, Sauryn Lao (2-0), Jon Edwards, Kelvin Bautista and Lucas Wepf combined to hold the Lake Elsinore offense to just two hits over nine innings, as the Quakes won their fifth straight game overall.

Rodriguez had four hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Betancourt had two hits and three RBIs, including a long two-run homer (2) in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in the game.

Wepf tossed a scoreless ninth to nail down his third save of the year.

Storm starter Jagger Haynes (0-3) took the loss for the Storm, as he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 3.1 innings, as the Storm dropped their fourth straight game overall.

The Quakes (39-26) will send Chris Campos (5-3) to the mound on Thursday, while the Storm counter with lefty Robby Snelling (4-1) at 6:30pm. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday, with $3 Pepsi products throughout the night, as well as $4 domestic drafts and other specials. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

