Quakes Sweep Double-Header

August 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes swept a double-header from the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night, taking a pair of games at San Manuel Stadium.

A five-run first paced the Quakes to a 7-4 victory in game one, while Ismael Alcantara went 2-for-4 with a triple and an inside-the-park home run to lead the Quakes to a 6-3 win in game two to complete the sweep.

Both starting pitchers for Rancho were effective, but neither made it the required five innings to earn the win. Robbie Peto was dominant at times, but left after 4.2 innings in game one, as Michael Martinez (2-2) gave the Quakes two innings of solid relief to earn the win in game one. Nelfri Contreras was needed to record just one out, as he struck out the final hitter of the game to log his first save of the year.

Game-two starter Huei-Sheng Lin gave the Quakes the exact same result, 4.2 innings of strong work, before exiting in favor of reliever Reinaldo De Paula (1-0), who gave Rancho one inning of work. Daniel Cruz recorded the last four outs, allowing one run, while earning his first save of the year.

Jorbit Vivas was terrific in the double-header, ripping a two-run triple as part of a five-run first inning to pace the Rancho offense in game one. In game two, he blasted a long homer to right field to give the Quakes the lead for good at 2-1 in the third inning.

With a double-header sweep and a San Jose loss on Saturday, the Quakes are now just 3.5 games out of a playoff spot, behind the San Jose Giants.

Now 14 games over .500 for the first time this year, Rancho will look to make it four straight wins in Sunday's series-finale, as the Quakes (51-37) will send Jimmy Lewis (0-2) to the mound, opposite Inland Empire left-hander Adam Seminaris (4-5) at 5:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 17th, as they host the San Jose Giants in a huge six-game series with playoff implications. Tuesday the 17th will be another Temblores Tuesday, as the Quakes will wear Temblores caps and jerseys, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

