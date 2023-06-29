Quakes Stumble in First Loss of Half

June 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes absorbed their first loss of the second half on Thursday night, falling to the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 6-4 at LoanMart Field.

Visalia starter Wyatt Wendell turned in six solid innings to earn the win and Rawhide first baseman Riquelmin Cabral had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI to help Visalia end a three-game skid.

Kenneth Betancourt had two hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double off of Wendell in the fifth, as the Quakes pulled to within three, at 6-3.

Wendell (2-5) settled down and retired the final six batters he faced though, getting through the sixth inning.

Rancho starter Madison Jeffrey (0-3) allowed three runs (two earned) in two innings of work in the loss.

Visalia closer Alfred Morillo tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The Quakes (4-1, 43-28) will send Peter Heubeck (2-5) to the mound on Friday night, as he'll take on Visalia's Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-1) at 6:30pm. Friday night will see 1,500 fans take home a Tony Gonsolin Bobblehead, as part of La Rocque Better Roofs Night at LoanMart Field. Game time is 6:30pm and gates open at 5:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.