Quakes Split, Gonsolin Rehabs in Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes and Storm split a double-header on Saturday at LoanMart Field, with Rancho taking a 7-6 win in game one, before dropping a 1-0 decision in the nightcap.

Ismael Alcantara, Imanol Vargas and Marco Hernandez all homered in the game-one win, helping Rancho come back from a 4-2 deficit.

Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Vargas led off the inning with his team-leading 15th of the year, making it 4-3. Four batters later, Hernandez gave the Quakes the lead with a two-run shot, his third of the year, putting Rancho ahead 5-4 against Storm reliever Luarbert Arias (0-1).

Braydon Fisher (4-3) worked the final four innings of game one, as he notched the win, while giving up five runs on seven hits.

Dodgers' rehabbing right-hander Tony Gonsolin started game one of the double-dip, as he lasted just 21 innings in his first rehab assignment with the Quakes, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.

In game two, Rancho starting pitcher Kendall Williams dueled with Storm starter Dwayne Matos. Both starters fired five scoreless frames, as the game was eventually decided in extras.

In the top of the eighth, Ryan Sublette (0-1) inherited a man at second base to start the inning and proceeded to strikeout consecutive hitters. But with two outs, Matthew Acosta singled home Bryan Torres for the only run of the game, giving the Storm a 1-0 lead.

The Quakes went in order in the bottom of the eighth against Keegan Collett, who earned his first save of the year.

The Quakes (58-49) and Storm (47-60) will complete their seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm. Jerming Rosario, who's expected to be added to the Quakes' roster on Sunday, is scheduled to start in Sunday's finale. The Storm will go with Nick Thwaits (2-7).

