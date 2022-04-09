Quakes Slug Three Home Runs in Opening Day Loss

Visalia, CA - Despite slugging three home runs, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes couldn't quite keep up with the Visalia Rawhide, dropping an 8-4 decision on Opening Night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Dillon Keith, Jose Ramos and Diego Cartaya all went deep, but the Rawhide slugged four home runs of their own and built an insurmountable 8-0 lead after just four innings.

Quakes' starter Kendall Williams (0-1) gave up three of the four home runs, as he was charged with five total runs over 3.1 innings, while striking out three.

Visalia starter Joe Elbis was nearly untouchable, as he blanked the Quakes over four innings, striking out eight while surrendering just one hit.

Rancho finally got to the bullpen in the sixth, as Keith opened the inning with a solo-shot to center field for his first hit of the year, making it 8-1 against eventual winner Jose Alcantara (1-0).

Ramos drilled an opposite-field shot to right in the seventh and Cartaya blasted a moon-shot to left in the ninth to complete the scoring.

All 12 runs in Friday's game came via the home run, while Rancho actually out-hit Visalia, 8-7.

Rancho's bullpen saw two strong performances, as Ronan Kopp struck out six over two scoreless, while Ben Harris chipped in with a pair of scoreless innings too.

The Quakes (0-1) look for their first win of the year on Saturday at 6:30pm, sending Ben Casparius to the mound against Visalia's Yeifer Perdomo.

After a day off on Monday, the Quakes open their home schedule on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field against the 66ers. Tuesday's Home Opener will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to American Career College and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon...Go Quakes!

