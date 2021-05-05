Quakes Set Team Record in Opening-Night Win

San Bernardino, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes set a new franchise record with 21 strikeouts in a 3-1 win in their first game of the 2021 season.

Starter Gavin Stone set the tone with six punch-outs in three innings and then watched his club pile up 15 more punches over the next six innings.

An RBI groundout by Jorbit Vivas gave Rancho the lead for good in the sixth, as they took a 2-1 lead over reliever Dakota Donovan (0-1).

The Quakes added an important run in the ninth, as catcher Wladimir Chalo doubled home Vivas with two outs, making it a 3-1 game.

Quakes' closer Aldry Acosta worked around a leadoff walk, striking out two of the final three men he faced to earn the save. His two strikeouts gave the Quakes 21 strikeouts and gave the two teams a combined 35 strikeouts, a new league record.

Rancho reliever Jeisson Cabrera (1-0) earned the win with two innings of relief for the Quakes (1-0).

On Wednesday, the Quakes send Robbie Peto to the mound against John Swanda, as both pitchers with make their season-debut with first pitch set for 7:05pm.

The Quakes open their home schedule next Tuesday night with a 7:05pm game against Modesto. Opening Night is sponsored by All-Pro Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical. Limited tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 11th vs. Modesto

