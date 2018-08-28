Quakes Romp Sixers Again, Complete 4-Game Sweep

August 28, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Bernardino, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes completed a four-game sweep of the Inland Empire 66ers, crushing their division-rivals by a score of 10-1 at San Manuel Stadium for their seventh straight win overall.

Connor Wong drove in four and Julio Urias and Isaac Anderson combined to dominate the 66ers over the first eight innings.

Rancho opened the scoring in the first, as Wong delivered a two-out triple with the bases loaded, putting Rancho ahead against starter Simon Mathews (4-6).

In the second, the Quakes put it away, as Carlos Rincon ripped a two-out double with the bases loaded, driving in all three to make it 6-0 after just two innings.

Urais, making his fourth appearance in a Rancho uniform, walked the lead-off man over each of his two innings, but didn't allow a hit and struck out four of the eight total batters he faced.

Anderson (9-6) came on in the third and scattered six hits over six frames, allowing just one run on the night to earn his team-leading ninth win of the year.

Jeren Kendall popped a homer for Rancho, his 11th of the year, while Omar Estevez had an eighth-inning double to extend his hitting streak to 18 straight, now just two away from the longest streak in the league this year.

With the win, the Quakes (82-51, 47-16) are 31 games over .500 for the first time ever.

On Tuesday, they take their road trip to Lancaster for three straight against the JetHawks. Max Gamboa (3-1) will take on Matt Dennis (7-12) in the opener at 6:35pm.

On Friday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for the final four games of the regular season. Friday is Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, as hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream sandwiches will be just one dollar all night long. Tickets to the game are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.