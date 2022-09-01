Quakes Overcome Late 66ers' Rally to Win in Ten

San Bernardino, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes snapped Inland Empire's five-game winning streak and kept their playoff hopes firmly alive, securing an improbable 16-14 victory in ten innings over the 66ers on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Jon Edwards, in his first appearance since being activated off the Developmental List, struck out three batters and left the bases loaded in a scoreless tenth, securing his first save in a Rancho uniform.

The win helps the Quakes pull to within five games of first-place Inland Empire with just ten to play, including four more games head-to-head in the current series.

Nick Biddison had five hits and four RBIs, while Jake Vogel had four hits and four RBIs. Both had an RBI hit in the tenth to give Rancho a 16-14 lead off Dayan Reinoso (0-3).

Yamil Castillo (4-1) surrendered a two-run homer to Adrian Placencia in the bottom of the ninth, but earned the win in relief.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered for the seventh time this year, helping Rancho Cucamonga to a seven-run fifth inning, as they fought back from a 9-4 deficit to take an 11-9 lead.

The game was arguably the wildest of the season, as the Rancho offense pounded out 19 hits, while the pitching staff worked around 12 walks over ten innings. The game lasted a season-high four hours and fourteen minutes.

The Quakes (29-27, 65-57) will go with lefty Justin Wrobleski (0-0) on Thursday, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Chase Chaney (3-5) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

