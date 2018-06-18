Quakes Outduel Sixers in Tenth, 3-0

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino ended up on the wrong side of a magnificent pitchers' duel on Friday in front of 5,407 fans but fell in ten innings 3-0 to Rancho Cucamonga. The Sixers missed an opportunity to move into three-way tie for first with two games remaining in the first half of the Cal League schedule.

Inland Empire (32-36) starter Nate Bertness and Quakes (34-34) starter Dustin May were both tremendous as each tossed six shutout frames. The duo combined for no earned runs in ten innings in another no-decision outings on 6/10 when they squared off at Rancho Cucamonga in each's last start. May allowed three hits and two walks with four Ks. Bertness was brilliant walking two and fanning six in his outing; the only hit he allowed was a bunt single by Jeren Kendall in the fourth. That hit was the only hit the Quakes mustered until the tenth when, with the bases loaded and two down, Rylan Bannon drilled a Mike Kaelin (0-1) drilled a triple off the right field wall to knock in three runs. The Sixers got two hits from Jahmai Jones but were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Michael Boyle (1-0) was credited with the win while Zach Pop earned his fourth save with a scoreless tenth.

The series continues Saturday at 6:15pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

