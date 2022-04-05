Quakes Opening Day Roster Announced

April 5, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - With just three days remaining before their first Cal League game of the year, the roster for the 2022 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes has been announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A total of 19 Quakes who appeared in a Rancho uniform from the 2021 South Division Champion club will return to LoanMart Field for an encore performance.

The 2022 roster will be headlined by the Dodgers' number-one-ranked prospect, catcher Diego Cartaya. Cartaya, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as #28 in all of Major League Baseball, appeared in 31 games for the Quakes last year, hitting .298 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Cartaya isn't the only big-name returner to the Quakes' roster, as outfielder Jose Ramos (#14 by MLB Pipeline), shortstop Alex De Jesus (#20) and outfielder Jake Vogel (#29) will help to lead the Rancho lineup.

New to Rancho and ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 12th-best prospect in the Dodgers' system is 2021 first-round pitcher Maddux Bruns. Bruns, a left-hander, was taken with the 29th overall pick in last season's draft out of UMS-Wright High School in Alabama.

Checking in at #25 on the MLB Pipeline rankings is outfielder Luis Rodriguez, who was one of the top talents signed out of Venezuela back in 2019.

The Quakes have a total of 12 returning pitchers, including Ben Casparius, Carlos De Los Santos, Reinaldo De Paula, Braydon Fisher, Ben Harris, Edgardo Henriquez, Huei-Sheng Lin, Robbie Peto, Benony Robles, Jerming Rosario, Joan Valdez and Kendall Williams, who's slated to take the ball on Opening Night in Visalia, coming up this Friday in the season opener.

Returning offensive players include catcher Yeiner Fernandez and infielders Kenneth Betancourt and Luis Diaz.

First-year Rancho players also include infielders Julio Carrion and Austin Gauthier, as well as outfielders Yunior Garcia and Damon Keith.

New to the Quakes pitching staff will be Kelvin Bautista, Octavio Becerra, Yamil Castillo, Ronan Kopp and Orlando Ortiz.

After three games in Visalia, the Quakes' home-opener at LoanMart Field will be Tuesday, April 12th, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers at 6:30pm. Opening Night will feature a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, thanks to American Career College and tickets are available at rcquakes.com!

Friday's opener from Visalia, along with all 132 games, can be heard live by tuning into Mike Lindskog on the iHeart Radio app (keyword: Quakes), the Tune-In Radio app (keyword: Quakes), or the MILB First Pitch App. You can also stream from your computer by visiting iheart.com or tunein.com, or by going directly through rcquakes.com and clicking the "Listen Live" button.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.