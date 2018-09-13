Quakes One Win Away After Hammering Visalia

Visalia, CA - Cody Thomas clubbed a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning and Rancho never looked back, taking a 2-0 series lead over Visalia on Wednesday night after a 9-3 win over the Rawhide at Recreation Park.

The win brings Rancho to within one win of their third California League Title in team history, with the series shifting back to LoanMart FIeld in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Thomas lifted his second postseason homer to left-center, giving Rancho a 4-1 advantage over reliever Cole Bartlett (0-1).

The Quakes added another in the sixth and then put the game away with four in the seventh. Connor Wong doubled home a run and Cristian Santana followed with his first homer in the playoffs, a three-run shot that made it 9-1.

Rancho starter Dennis Santana, down on rehab assignment from the Dodgers, gave up a one-out homer in the first inning to Visalia's Jazz Chisholm, giving the Rawhide an early 1-0 edge. Santana gave the Quakes two innings though, giving way to a strong Rancho bullpen.

Wills Montgomerie (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Logan Salow, Connor Strain and Austin Hamilton finished it off, with Hamilton giving up a pair in the ninth to round out the scoring.

The Quakes will go for the sweep on Friday at 7:05pm. Isaac Anderson will throw for Rancho while Visalia will try to stay alive with Connor Grey.

