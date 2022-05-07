Quakes' Offense Slowed in LE Loss

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Storm held the Rancho Cucamonga offense in check on Saturday night, as the Quakes dropped a 7-1 decision at The Diamond.

A Kenneth Betancourt RBI single accounted for Rancho's lone run, as they broke up the potential shutout in the seventh inning.

Quakes' starter Orlando Ortiz (0-1) allowed five runs over 2.2 innings, including a three-run homer to Cole Cummings and an inside-the-park home run to Justin Farmer.

The Quakes now find themselves a game back of the Storm and need a win on Sunday to get four of six and move back into a first-place tie. Rancho (16-10) will send Ben Casparius (0-1) to the mound in the finale, as he takes on Jesus Gonzalez (0-0) at 4:05pm.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game set against Stockton. Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

