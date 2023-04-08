Quakes Hold off Sixers on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes made it two straight wins out of the gate, hanging on for an exciting 5-3 win over Inland Empire on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

The Quakes built a 4-0 lead, but had to hold on in the ninth, as Kelvin Bautista struck out Denzer Guzman to end the game with the tying runs in scoring position.

Rancho was held without a hit for the first four innings, but finally broke through against 66ers' starter Caden Dana (0-1) in the fifth. Jesus Galiz opened the inning with a double to left-center, then scored on an RBI single from Dayton Dooney, giving Rancho the lead at 1-0.

The Quakes made it 4-0 in the sixth, taking advantage of a total of five walks issued in the inning by 66ers' pitching. Galiz contributed with a sac fly, making it 3-0. A bases-loaded walk to Dooney forced home another, giving Rancho the four-run lead.

The Rancho pitching staff was on point for a second straight night, as starter Peter Heubeck scattered one hit and three walks over three scoreless innings, before giving the ball to reliever Joel Ibarra, who dominated. Ibarra (1-0) threw just 31 pitches over three near-perfect innings, allowing just one hit while holding the lead and earning the eventual win.

Inland got a run in the seventh, but Kyle Nevin's two-out RBI triple made it a 5-1 lead.

The 66ers got a pair of runs in the eighth, before falling just short against Bautista in the ninth.

Rancho (2-0) will look to sweep the three-game set on Saturday, sending Jerming Rosario to the mound against 66ers' right-hander Walbert Urena at 6:30pm.

The final game of the home stand will feature a Quakes' 30th Anniversary Jersey Giveaway to 1,500 fans, courtesy of Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. Gates open at 5:30pm and game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

