Quakes Get a Shutout for First Home Win

April 11, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga - Gabe Emmett pitched five solid innings and the Quakes not only earned their first win of the year at home, but got their first shutout too, defeating the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night by a final score of 4-0 at LoanMart Field.

Emmett (1-0), who came on in relief of Eriq Swan, who fired two scoreless innings in his pro debut, allowed just one hit over five frames, striking out five along the way. Reliever Joseilyn Gonzalez went the last two frames, keeping the Ports off the board to preserve the shutout and give Rancho their first home win of the season.

Jake Gelof had two hits and an RBI, while Jeral Perez also had two hits, including a two-run single to help build the Rancho lead to 4-0 against Ports' starter Alejandro Manzano (0-1) in the fourth.

Rancho (2-3) will send Patrick Copen (0-1) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Stockton's Yunior Tur (0-1) at 6:30pm.

