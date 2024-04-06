Quakes Fall to Storm in Season Opener

April 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm got an opening night win over the Quakes, rallying from an early deficit for a 11-5 victory at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Zyhir Hope had two hits and smashed a home run in his Rancho debut, throwing out a runner at the plate from left field as well. That wasn't nearly enough though, as the Quakes had a tough night on the mound and in the field.

After getting a run in the first thanks to a Jake Gelof sac fly, Rancho watched Lake Elsinore score the game's next six runs, taking the lead for good against Patrick Copen (0-1).

Rancho put together a couple rallies, but ultimately fell short. Gelof and Josue De Paula each had one hit and both drove in two runs, while Kendall George had a hit and scored a pair of runs to lead the offense.

Lake Elsinore's Will Varmette (1-0) was credited with the win in relief. The Storm got three hits each from Romeo Sanabria and Rosman Verdugo to lead their 11-hit attack.

The Quakes (0-1) will send Edgardo Henriquez (0-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll take on Lake Elsinore's Isaiah Lowe (0-0) at 6:45pm.

The Quakes open their home schedule on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field, taking on Stockton in game one of a six-game series. Tuesday night is Opening Night Fireworks, thanks to Tam's Burgers. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

