Quakes Fall in Ten on Tuesday

May 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes' lead in the South Division is down to two after Lake Elsinore's come-from-behind win over Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Oswaldo Linares ripped a bases-loaded single in the last of the tenth to give Lake Elsinore their only lead of the day, sending Rancho to their eighth loss in their last nine games overall.

The Quakes had leads of 2-0, 4-2, 5-3 and in the tenth, 6-5, as Wilman Diaz gave the Quakes the lead with a two-out RBI double.

Leading 6-5 in the last of the tenth, Rancho reliever Callum Wallace (0-1) immediately got into trouble, walking Braedon Karpathios, then giving up a single to Romeo Sanabria to load the bases.

Noah Ruen was then called in to try and pull off a miracle. A bad-hop single off the bat of Jacob Campbell tied the game at 6-6. Linares followed with the game-winner.

Logan Wagner had two hits and three RBIs to lead Rancho's 12-hit attack.

Dodgers' rehabbing reliever Evan Phillips faced two batters and used nine pitches to get two outs in Tuesday's game, finishing with a strikeout in his second rehab appearance.

The Quakes (23-21) will send Payton Martin (0-2) to the mound on Wednesday at 6:05pm, as he'll take on Lake Elsinore's Jose Luis Reyes (2-3) in game two of the series.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 4, as they host Visalia for a six-game series. Tuesday the 4th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

