Quakes Fall, Eliminated from Playoff Race

San Bernardino, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night in San Bernardino, but more importantly, saw their slim playoff hopes dashed, as they fell to the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 6-5.

Coupled with San Jose's win over Stockton on Friday, Rancho Cucamonga has been officially eliminated from the shortened playoff format here in 2021, as the Quakes will miss the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The loss was in heart-breaking fashion, as Edwin Yon blooped a one-out triple down the right-field line and then after Rancho brought five men on to the infield, Yon scored on a wild pitch by reliever Reinaldo De Paula (1-1).

Friday's game was a shootout early, as the teams went scoreless in the first, then combined to score at least one run in each of the next seven half-innings.

A Luis Diaz homer gave Rancho their only lead of Friday's game, as his fifth blast of the year gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead against Inland Empire starter Jack Jochanowicz.

Rancho rallied on three different occasions to tie the game, but ultimately could never retake the lead.

Quakes' starter Kendall Williams made it through five innings, allowing five runs, three earned on eight hits in the no-decision.

Jake Vogel, Imanol Vargas and Yeiner Fernandez each had two hits for the Rancho offense.

The Quakes (62-50) will look to make it five out of six on Saturday, as they send Jerming Rosario (0-0) to the hill against Inland Empire's Braden Olthoff (0-0). Game time for Saturday's contest is 7:05pm.

On Tuesday, September 14th, the Quakes return home to face the Visalia Rawhide for their final series of 2021. Tuesday the 14th will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

