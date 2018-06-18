Quakes Drop First-Half Finale on Sunday, Back Home Thursday

June 18, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Bernardino, CA- With a South Division First Half championship locked up on Saturday night, the Quakes were unable to secure the first series sweep of the season, falling to Inland Empire 3-1 in the final game of first-half play.

The Quakes got a dominant start from Tony Gonsolin on Sunday but couldn't muster an offensive presence behind their right-hander.

Gonsolin tied a season-long outing with seven innings and allowed his only run of the game on a Jo Adell solo home run that led off the first inning. Also recording a season-high nine strikeouts, Gonsolin went on to retire 14 straight following the home run while keeping the Quakes within a 1-0 deficit.

Jeren Kendall supplied the only run of the game with a solo home run of his own in the seventh inning, tying the game at 1-1.

Logan Salow entered out of the bullpen to relieve Gonsolin in the eighth and allowed an RBI-single to Adell and a run-scoring sacrifice fly to Roberto Baldoquin, giving the 66ers the outright 3-1 lead. Gonsolin was given a no-decision in the contest while Salow (2-2) was saddled with the loss.

66ers starting pitcher Erik Manoah was lifted from the game in the second inning after being struck in the head on a come-backer to the mound. Marc Brakeman came on in long relief and covered 3.1 innings while holding the Quakes scoreless.

David MacKinnon, who was stationed at first base during the first two games of the series, came on to pitch in the eighth for the first time in his professional career. MacKinnon (1-0) recorded the final four outs of the game and was the pitcher of record when his club gathered the lead in the eighth, positioning him for the win.

With the loss, the Quakes conclude the first-half schedule even at the .500 mark with a 35-35 record. The second-half of the schedule begins on Thursday, as the Quakes will host the San Jose Giants for the start of a four-game series. RHP Dean Kremer (5-2, 3.39 ERA) will get the start for Rancho with San Jose's starter still to be determined.

Fans can enjoy Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark with $2 Pepsi products, $3 domestic drafts and $4 premium drafts along with wine and margaritas, thanks to our friends at Tropical Smoothie Café. Tickets are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 18, 2018

Quakes Drop First-Half Finale on Sunday, Back Home Thursday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.