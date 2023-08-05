Quakes Drop Fifth Straight

Fresno, CA - The Quakes suffered their season-worst fifth straight loss, as the Fresno Grizzlies got out to a huge early lead and held on for a 10-5 win on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

Wilman Diaz slugged a homer and finished a double shy of the cycle, but the Grizzlies smacked four long-balls on their way to a fifth straight victory in the series, putting Rancho one loss shy of their first six-game sweep in franchise history.

Rancho starter Jared Karros (2-3) got roughed up for six runs in the second and two more in the third, as the Quakes dug themselves an 8-1 hole after three innings.

Down 10-1 in the sixth, Jose Izarra had a two-run double, bringing Rancho closer at 10-3. An RBI groundout by Thayron Liranzo in the seventh and a solo homer off the right-field foul pole by Luis Rodriguez (3) rounded out the scoring at 10-5.

Diaz finished the game 4-for-5 and had a shot at the first Quakes' cycle since Tim Locastro in 2016 in the ninth, but instead reached with an infield single.

Fresno starter Alberto Pacheco (

On Sunday at 5:05pm, Chris Campos (5-5) will take on Jake Madden in his Fresno debut, as Rancho looks to avoid the sweep.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 8 for another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Visit rcquakes.com and find out how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

