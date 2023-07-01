Quakes Down Rawhide 8-6

VISALIA, CA- Quakes take Friday night's slug fest 8-6 from LoanMart Field. Both teams combined for 24 hits, including five extra base hits from the Rawhide. Anderdson Rojas led Visalia with four hits with 3 doubles and a single. Lorenzo Encarnacion suffered his second loss of the year throwing 3.1 innings and giving up eight earned runs.

The 'Hide took the lead in the first inning when Rojas scored on a ground ball hit by third baseman Riquelmin Cabral. The Quakes answered back in the bottom of the frame with to a three-run home run from Luis Rodriguez. Visalia rallied in the seventh with three runs but fell short in the end.

The Rawhide will look to even the series tomorrow night in game four. The first pitch is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. from LoanMart Field.

