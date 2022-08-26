Quakes Dominate over Rawhide on Friday

Visalia, CA - Rancho got a terrific all-around effort on Friday night, as they notched their second straight win over the Visalia Rawhide, 5-1 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Dodgers' rehabbing lefty Danny Duffy got the Quakes' pitching staff started on the right foot, as he worked a 1-2-3 first before handing the ball off to a staff that looked dominant the rest of the way.

Justin Wrobleski (1-0) fired three innings of scoreless baseball in his debut, while Orlando Ortiz dominated over four innings, striking out eight hitters. Jacob Meador was the second Quake to make his debut on Friday, as he closed out the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Quakes led from start to finish, as they jumped on Visalia starter Jose Cabrera in the first. Taylor Young, Bubba Alleyne and Yeiner Fernandez all singled consecutively to open the game, as the Fernandez hit made it 1-0. Luis Rodriguez followed with a sac fly, making it 2-0.

That lead held until the fifth, when Rancho chased Cabrera (2-3). Rodriguez, Nick Biddison and Jake Vogel all had consecutive run-scoring hits, putting the Quakes up, 5-0.

The lone Visalia run came in the eighth, as they finally got to Ortiz with a sac fly off the bat of Brett Johnson, rounding out the scoring at 5-1.

The Quakes (26-26, 62-56) have now won three of four in the series and look for a series-win on Saturday, sending Chris Campos (0-0) to the hill against Visalia's Dylan Ray (0-0) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

