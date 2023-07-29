Quakes Cruise Past Giants, 10-4

July 29, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants dropped a 10-4 decision to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field. The Quakes scored 10 runs over the first four innings and didn't allow a hit to the Giants in the final four frames en route to the victory. With the setback, San Jose (53-41 overall, 13-15 second half) has now split the first four games of their series in Rancho Cucamonga this week.

Turner Hill (3-for-4, 2B) had three hits and Andrew Kachel (1-for-4, HR, RBI) smacked his sixth home run of the season to lead the Giants offensively in defeat.

The two teams went back-and-forth early with the Quakes jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. San Jose starter Mauricio Estrella began his outing by issuing a walk to Jose Izarra before Thayron Liranzo stepped to the plate with one out and launched an opposite field two-run homer to deep left center. The round-tripper was Liranzo's team-leading 16th of the season.

The Giants though immediately answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second. Kachel got San Jose on the board with a towering 414-foot solo home run down the right field line. It was his third homer in the last seven games. Then with two down, Anthony Rodriguez singled and scored the tying run when Dilan Rosario blasted a triple off the fence in deep left center.

Rancho Cucamonga, however, responded with a three-run bottom of the second as the Giants committed three errors in the inning. With one out, Jorge Puerta was hit by a pitch to start the rally. Wilman Diaz then hit a roller to the right side that the second baseman Rosario mishandled as he moved into shallow right. Diaz was credited with a single on the play with Rosario's error allowing Puerta to move to third. Izarra followed with a grounder to third that was thrown away by Rodriguez for another error as Puerta scored to put the Quakes back ahead. Izarra was credited with an RBI. A catcher's interference call then allowed Josue De Paula to reach base - the third error of the inning. After Estrella struck out Liranzo for the second out, clean-up hitter Joe Vetrano came up and singled sharply into right center plating both Diaz and Izarra for a 5-2 Rancho advantage. All three runs in the inning against Estrella were unearned.

San Jose did come back with two runs in the top of the third. Hill led off with a double down the right field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Alexander Suarez reached on an error. Suarez later came home himself on an Onil Perez one-out RBI single as the Giants pulled within 5-4.

San Jose though wouldn't score for the remainder of the night and the Quakes took control of the game with a five-run bottom of the fourth. Luis Moreno relieved Estrella to begin the home half of the fourth and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Izarra. With one out, Liranzo laced a double into the left field corner to bring home Izarra with the first run of the inning. A two-out walk to Rayne Doncon preceded a Luis Rodriguez RBI single to make it 7-4. Another walk followed before Puerta beat out a slow grounder to shortstop for an RBI single as the Rancho Cucamonga lead grew to 8-4. Diaz then singled up the middle to plate two more for a 10-4 Quakes cushion.

The Giants' final hit of the contest came in the top of the fifth when Hill led off with a single. 14 of the final 16 San Jose hitters were retired by Rancho pitching. The Quakes bullpen combined to pitch four hitless innings to end the game.

Rancho Cucamonga out-hit the Giants 11-7. The Quakes were 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position compared to 1-for-5 for San Jose. Estrella (1-1) was saddled with the loss after yielding five runs (two earned) on six hits over three innings of work. He walked one and struck out two. Giants' reliever Julio Rodriguez impressed late in the game with six strikeouts over two perfect innings.

Turner Hill had two singles and a double for the Giants in Friday's loss.

The Giants continue their series against the Quakes on Saturday night with first pitch at LoanMart Field set for 6:30 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.