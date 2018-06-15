Quakes Cool Off, Back in First-Place Tie

Lake Elsinore, CA- Despite putting the tying run on second base in the final inning, the Quakes' impressive string of comeback victories ended with a 2-0 loss to the Storm at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

The offense struggled on Thursday night behind Dodgers' starting pitcher Rich Hill, who joined the Quakes on a major league rehab assignment.

Hill looked big-league efficient over his outing, which lasted 4.2 innings and 75 total pitches. Over the stretch, Hill tied a single-game high for the Quakes with ten strikeouts while not allowing a walk and giving up four hits. Behind Hill, Rancho committed a pair of costly fielding errors that led to both unearned Storm runs.

Omar Estevez sailed a throw to first on a would-be final out in the third, allowing Austin Hedges to score from third base. Later on in the fifth, Nate Easley advanced from first to third on a ground ball past Rylan Bannon, later scoring on a sacrifice fly from Hedges, making it 2-0.

Lake Elsinore pitching combined for six no-hit innings behind a strong start from Joey Lucchesi, also on major league rehab with the Padres. The left-hander faced one above the minimum over four strong innings, striking out six with only a hit batsman to his line. Reggie Lawson took over on the bump in the fifth and carried the Storm through a turbulent conclusion.

Still trailing by two in the ninth inning, Rancho loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a Logan Landon infield single. Landon's base hit was the second and final knock of the game for the Quakes. Estevez would fly out to center to end the game as Lawson (5-2) secured the win.

Even with a strong rehab outing, the two unearned runs against Hill (0-1) were enough to saddle him with the loss in the final game of the series.

Following the loss, the Quakes (33-34) are back in a first-place tie with Lake Elsinore in the south division and head to San Bernardino for the start of a three-game series against the 66ers beginning Friday. RHP Dustin May (2-3, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to start in game one and be opposed by LHP Nate Bertness (1-4, 4.14 ERA) of Inland Empire.

