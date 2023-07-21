Quakes Come from Behind, Beat Storm on Friday

July 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - One night after a rough blow-out loss, the Quakes stole one from Lake Elsinore, clawing their way from three runs back to take a 7-6 win over the Storm at The Diamond on Friday night.

Josue De Paula knocked in the go-ahead run in the ninth with a sac fly, while Jorge Puerta ended up driving in the game-winning run with a two-out single, as the Quakes broke a 5-5 tie to take a 7-5 lead against Storm reliever David Morgan (3-2).

Reynaldo Yean surrendered a solo homer to Nick Vogt in the ninth, making it a one-run game, but came back to get Samuel Zavala and Ethan Salas to wrap up his first save as a Quake.

Rancho dug themselves out of a 3-0 hole, eventually taking a 5-4 lead, thanks to a Wilman Diaz two-run blast in the sixth, his first home run as a Quake.

Thayron Liranzo would also go yard for the Quakes, his first since coming off the injured list and team-leading 15th of the year.

Rancho reliever Kelvin Ramirez (3-2) was credited with the victory, as he tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (11-11, 50-38) have not yet named a starter for Saturday's 5:15pm game in Lake Elsinore. The Storm will go with Henry Williams (1-4) in game five of the six-game set.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 25, hosting San Jose for six straight. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.