Quakes Blow out Storm to Complete Series

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes and Storm wrapped up their season-long series on Sunday afternoon and the end result matched the season-long results, as Rancho pasted Lake Elsinore by a final of 19-9.

Rancho posted a season-best 20 hits and finishes the year with a 21-9 record against Lake Elsinore, including 14-4 at LoanMart Field.

Alex DeJesus had four hits and was one of three Quakes with five or more RBIs. Jose Ramos and Sam McWilliams each collected three hits, with McWilliams knocking in six runs and Ramos bringing home five runs.

The Quakes got going early, as they plated five in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 5-1 lead to the second. That lead was actually short-lived though, as the Storm responded with five of their own in the second, taking back the lead at 6-5.

Rancho tallied three in the home-half of the second against Storm starter Nick Thwaits (2-8), then blew the doors off Sunday's game with a 10-run third inning, taking an unbelievable 18-6 lead after just three innings.

Rancho's bullpen got plenty of work in on Sunday, as starter Jerming Rosario had trouble getting out of the second inning, but was taken off the hook by the offensive outburst.

Reinaldo De Paula worked two scoreless innings to end the early scoring, while Carlos De Los Santos (1-1) was awarded the win, after allowing just one run over two relief innings.

Rancho (59-49) finishes the seven-game series with a 5-2 mark, giving them a series-win for the first time in their last three series. After a day off on Monday, the Quakes will head to San Bernardino to open their final road trip of the year. Tuesday's opener will see Nick Nastrini (0-0) take on Inland Empire's Jose Salvador. First pitch from San Manuel Stadium will be 7:05pm on Tuesday.

