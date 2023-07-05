Quakes Back in Win-Column with Shutout

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes turned in a magnificent pitching performance on Wednesday night, shutting out Inland Empire by a final of 2-0 at San Manuel Stadium.

Christian Romero, Joel Ibarra and Kelvin Ramirez turned in a three-hit gem, earning the Quakes their sixth shutout of the year and stopping a four-game losing streak.

Simon Reid and Dayton Dooney knocked in consecutive runs in the fifth, as the Quakes finally got on the board against Inland Empire starter Walbert Urena (1-3).

Ibarra (5-1) inherited the 2-0 lead and retired all nine batters he faced over three perfect innings.

Ramirez worked around a walk in both the eighth and again in the ninth, leaving the tying run at the plate on both occasions, earning his first save of the year.

The Quakes (6-5, 45-32) will go with Peter Heubeck on the mound on Thursday, while Inland Empire counters in game three with right-hander Jake Madden (1-5) at 6:35pm.

On Friday, July 14, the Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field, hosting Modesto for a brief three-game set. Friday the 14th will be Julio Urias Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

