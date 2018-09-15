Quakes Are Cal League Champions

?Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For the third time in team history, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes areCalifornia League Champions. The Quakescompleted a three-game sweep on Friday night in front of more than 2,400 fans,defeating the Visalia Rawhide by a score of 9-1 at LoanMart Field.

Donovan Casey had four hits and four RBIs and series-MVPCristian Santana homered for the second straight game, as the Quakes clinchedtheir second title in four years.

Rancho Cucamonga starter Isaac Anderson (1-0) was incrediblein the clincher, as he allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, striking outsix in earning the win.

Santana's homer was complimented by Nick Yarnall, Casey andJeren Kendall, who all went deep for the high-powered Rancho offense, which ledthe league in home runs in the regular season with a franchise record 202.

Dodger rehabbers John Axford, Tony Cingrani and Yimi Garciacombined for 2 2/3 innings, before Parker Curry, who starred in the DivisionSeries in Lancaster and earned the game-one win in Visalia, got the last out,starting the first celebration of a championship in their home ballpark since1994, when the Quakes beat the Modesto A's at The Epicenter.

The title is the second in the Dodgers/Quakes partnership,with the other coming in 2015, when the Quakes swept the San Jose Giants.

Santana finished 1-for-4 on Friday night, but totaled fourhits in 13 at-bats in the series, with four RBIs to go along with his two homeruns.

The Quakes would like to thank their fans, corporatepartners, season ticket holders, staff and players and coaches for an amazingseason. We can't wait to celebrate withyou throughout the offseason and look forward to seeing you again at LoanMartField.

