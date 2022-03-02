Quad City's Shane Bennett Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

March 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Shane Bennett of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for February.

Bennett tied for the league lead in scoring last month, netting five goals, three of which were game-winners, and adding 13 assists in 11 games. Bennett also recorded a +8 rating in leading the Storm toward their first-ever playoff spot, which they clinched last night.

Bennett recorded a point in nine of 11 games last month and had eight multi-point outings, including five straight.

The Grand Island, NY native currently ranks third in the SPHL in assists (30) and is fifth in points (50) and goals (20 - tied).

Runner-up: Brent Moran, Fayetteville (7-2-0, 2.34 gaa, 0.924 save%)

Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (2-1-0, 1.62 gaa, 0.954 save%), Brian Billett, Evansville (5-4-1, 2.21 gaa, 0.921 save%, 1 shutout), Hunter Vorva, Huntsville (4-1-0, 1.38 gaa, 0.947 save%), Dean Balsamo, Knoxville (11 gp, 5g, 10a, gwg), Devin Brink, Macon (7 gp, 3g, 6a), Weiland Parrish, Pensacola (9 gp, 5g, 9a, shg), Alec Baer, Peoria (12 gp, 6g, 12a, +8, 2 gwg), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (10 gp, 6g, 7a, shg, gwg) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (1-4-2, 4.14 gaa, 0.901 save%)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.