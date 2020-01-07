Quad City's Connor Fries Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Connor Fries of the Quad City Storm was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for December 30- January 5.

Fries scored six goals, including his first professional hat trick, added two assists and was +7 as the Storm picked up five of a possible six points last week, going 2-0-1.

The Centerville, MA native closed out 2019 with a bang as he recorded the first hat trick in Storm history and added an assist in leading Quad City to a 5-2 win over Peoria on New Year's Eve. Fries continued his hot streak into 2020 as he scored twice in a 59-second span in the first period and assisted on Quad City's final goal to help lead Quad City to a 6-3 win over Huntsville on Friday. Fries closed out his week by scoring Quad City's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Havoc on Saturday.

Fries was signed by Quad City on November 11 after playing two games with Peoria earlier in the season and currently leads all rookies with a +15 rating. Before turning pro, Fries played four years at New England College where he earned NCAA III (NEHC) Second Team All-Conference honors his senior season (2018-2019).

Runner-up: Joseph Murdaca, Knoxville (3-0-0, 1.90 gaa, .940 sv%)

Also nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g), Braeden Ostepchuk, Evansville (1-0-2, 2.47 gaa, .911 sv%), Brian Bowen, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Ryan Verbeek, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, gwg), David Powlowski, Macon (3 gp, 2g), Jesse Kessler, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, gwg), Alec Hagaman, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, 2a, +3) and Henry Dill, Roanoke (2-0-1, 2.50 gaa, .926 sv%)

