Quad City Storm Waives Ticketmaster Fees for All Online Orders

October 3, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm is again giving back to the community by waiving all Ticketmaster fees for fans purchasing tickets online. From now until December 1st, Quad City Storm fans can enjoy a service fee free ticket purchase when visiting America's largest online ticketing platform.

President Gwen Tombergs said, "We want to make it easy for our fans to get to a game, especially opening night on October 20." "It's a bonus for the customer because when you order online you get the same price as the box office, and we want a sell-out that night,"

