Quad City Storm to Host Free Agent Camp

October 4, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - Tomorrow and Wednesday the Quad City Storm will host its first ever Free Agent Camp at the TaxSlayer Center. Hockey players from around the United States and Canada will travel to the QCA to compete for a spot on the Storm training camp roster. Tuesday there will be on-ice sessions at 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM and Wednesday at 9:00AM and 3:00 PM. All sessions will be open to the public.

Fans wishing to attend will enter the TaxSlayer Center through the back/maintenance door and can purchase tickets upon entry. Tickets to each session will be $5 per person or $10 for tickets to all four sessions.

The Storm has signed defenseman Cody Walsh to a training camp contract. Walsh played for the Storm during the '18-19 and '19-20 season, logging 68 games over two seasons. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois native is a fifth-year pro and played collegiately at Davenport University.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit QuadCityStorm.com to purchase tickets.

