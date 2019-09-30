Quad City Storm Single Game Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

September 30, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Storm hockey is back and tomorrow, October 1st, single game tickets go on sale to the public. Tickets can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com or by visiting the TaxSlayer Center box office. Opening night is October 25th when the Storm battle the defending league champion Huntsville Havoc. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for a laser light show, drumline battle and $2 beers and hot dogs until the puck drops.

The Storm has also finalized its promotional schedule for the 2019-2020 season. Fans can find the printable schedule at QuadCityStorm.com. Marvel Super Hero Night, Nickelodeon Night, Salute to Military and Hockey Fights Cancer night highlight a fun-filled schedule that will be jam packed with exciting promotions, one-of-a kind themed jerseys and an unforgettable atmosphere that will keep fans coming back all season long!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.