Quad City Storm Signs Kyle Pouncy

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has signed defenseman Kyle Pouncy to a training camp contract. Pouncy is a native of Kamloops, British Columbia and played last season for ECHL Wichita and FPHL Carolina before ending the season with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. Pouncy was a four-year starter at Northland College and was named assistant captain during his final two seasons. During the 2020-2021 season he also spent time as a volunteer assistant coach at Northland College.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

