Quad City Storm Schedule Updated

August 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







The Quad City Storm's home game versus the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday November 14 has been rescheduled for Saturday March 26th.

The Storm's road game that was previously scheduled on March 26th in Peoria has been rescheduled to Sunday March 27th and will still be played in Peoria.

