Quad City Storm Schedule Updated
August 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
The Quad City Storm's home game versus the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday November 14 has been rescheduled for Saturday March 26th.
The Storm's road game that was previously scheduled on March 26th in Peoria has been rescheduled to Sunday March 27th and will still be played in Peoria.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2021
- Forward Baker Returning to Knoxville - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Quad City Storm Schedule Updated - Quad City Storm
- Blaszczak Returns for 2021-22 Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Jordon Stone Joins the Quad City Storm - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.