Quad City Storm Names Drew Otten Assistant Coach

October 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has hired Drew Otten as an Assistant Coach for the 2022-2023 season.

Otten is a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota and resides in the Quad Cities with his family. After a career as a four year starter at the University of Minnesota Duluth Otten played professional hockey for four seasons, including three with the Quad City Mallards. During the 03-04 and 04-05 seasons the Minnesota native logged 18 goals, 30 assists and 200 penalty minutes in 138 games. After a season away from the QC Otten returned to play nine games with the Mallards in 2006.

Since retiring from professional hockey Otten has remained involved in the game coaching his son and is excited to rejoin the pro ranks as a coach.

"I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to be part of pro hockey in the Quad Cities again," Otten said. "I loved playing here in front of these great fans and am looking forward to being on the bench trying to bring another championship to the Quad Cities."

"Drew is going to bring great energy and experience to the locker room," said Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "It is exciting to have someone with both an impressive playing background and firsthand knowledge of what hockey means to this area."

The Storm season begins Friday October 21st with Opening Night presented by Old National Bank. Fans can get tickets online at Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2022

Quad City Storm Names Drew Otten Assistant Coach - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.