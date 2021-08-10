Quad City Storm Ink Connor Fries

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm has signed forward Connor Fries to a training camp contract. Fries was acquired by the Storm early in the 2019-2020 season and finished the year third on the team in points with 12 goals and 14 assists through his 37 games played. During the Storm's dormant season Fries signed with FPHL Columbus where he tallied 12 goals and 14 assists in 21 games en route to a league championship.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

