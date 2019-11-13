Quad City Storm Cancer Ribbon Fundraiser Set

Known for raising money for their community, the Quad City Storm is giving fundraising a new twist. For years, sports teams have sold names on cancer jerseys to honor those who have fought cancer. But the Storm decided to take this opportunity to a new level and sell 1365 names so that every jersey is unique. If all names are sold, the Storm will have raised over $27,000 before one jersey is sold!

"Last year we took our Hockey Fights Cancer game in a new direction and included everyone who fought cancer to be honored by writing their name on the ice in all cancer colors, not just those with breast cancer," said Storm President Gwen Tombergs. "We decided to take that same idea to the jersey this year. Fans can add their loved one's name on a cancer ribbon in the color of cancer they fought for only $20. The idea is to have every cancer jersey be unique with names which will raise a lot of money that stays in our community to help fight cancer."

100% of the cancer ribbon proceeds will go to UnityPoint Trinity Cancer Center. But that's not all. People who buy a cancer ribbon can also buy a replica jersey with their loved one's ribbon on it with half of the expense being donated back. Additionally, all of the money raised during the Chuck-A-Puck and jersey raffle during the Hockey Fights Cancer game on February 1 will go to the Cancer Center.

"This is definitely one of the most significant and creative fundraisers we will do this season," said Storm owner John Dawson. "We hope to break the KISS game records of $45,000 for one fundraiser."

The cancer ribbon fundraiser is open to the public and orders can be taken at the Storm's website, QuadCityStorm.com. The ribbon fundraiser will close on December 1 due to the intricacy of the jersey order.

The date for Paint the Ice to honor those who fought cancer will be Tuesday, January 28, from 10am-7pm. The Storm's Hockey Fights Cancer game is Saturday, February 1, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

For more information please contact the Storm office at 309-277-1364.

