Quad City Storm Adds Peter DiSalvo and Austin Hervery to Line Up

July 30, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm announced today that the team has signed Oakville, Ontario, Canada native Peter DiSalvo and Brighton, Michigan's Austin Hervery to a professional tryout agreement for the team's October training camp.

Canada native Peter DiSalvo joins the Storm following stints in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), most recently with Macon Mayhem and Peoria Rivermen. DiSalvo is 27 years old and stands at 5'11" and weighs in at 190 pounds and has proven to be a top goal tender in the SPHL. Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Peter is proven, veteran goalie who can steal a game for the team and win a championship in this league." "He brings leadership and a growing mentality to the rink everyday," he added.

The Michigan born Austin Hervery previously played in both the ECHL and SPHL, most recently with the Knoxville Ice Bears. 25 year old Hervery stands at 6'2" and weighs in at 228 pounds and is a strong force for his team. "Austin is one of the players we were adamant about getting in the expansion draft and is an intense power forward that brings size and a scorer's touch," said new head coach Dave Pszenyczny.

The addition of Peter DiSalvo and Austin Hervery bring the Storm's training camp ledger to six players, which includes the previously announced players Donald Olivieri, Bryan Arneson, Nicola Levesque and Vladimir Nikiforov. The Quad City Storm are expected to open their training camp in early October prior to October 13's preseason game against the Peoria Rivermen at Peoria's very own Carver Arena. The Storm's regular-season schedule is set to begin October 20 against the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Watch for updates and announcements on our website (www.quadcitystorm) and follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook (search Quad City Storm), Twitter (@QuadCityStorm), Instagram (@qcstorm). Our office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00am-6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-12:00noon and our team can be reached by calling 309-277-1364.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2018

Quad City Storm Adds Peter DiSalvo and Austin Hervery to Line Up - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.