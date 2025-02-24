Quad City Steamwheelers Theme Nights Announced

The Quad City Steamwheelers are gearing up for another action-packed season at Vibrant Arena, and fans can expect thrilling matchups, unforgettable theme nights, and exciting promotions all season long. The Steamwheelers have a tradition of delivering high-energy football combined with the best game-day experience in the Indoor Football League.

"We always set the bar high when it comes to our theme nights and game-day promotions," said James Macklin, Director of Game Operations. "This season, we're bringing back fan favorites while also introducing new, unique experiences that will make each game a must-attend event."

2025 Quad City Steamwheelers Home Game Theme Nights & PromotionsFriday, March 21st vs. Green Bay Blizzard - Opening Night (Presented by Midwest Bath) The Steamwheelers kick off the season with a bang, welcoming back their longtime rival, the Green Bay Blizzard. Fans can look forward to the return of the Midwest Bath Chuck-a-Duck promotion, exciting new on-field contests, and the Sexton Ford Sharpshooter Showdown, where one lucky fan will have the chance to win a brand-new Ford Maverick!

Saturday, April 12th vs. Iowa Barnstormers - Union/Trades Night & $1 Beers (Presented by Tri-City Building and Construction Trades Council) The I-80 Rivalry is renewed as the Steamwheelers battle the Barnstormers in a historic match-up. This night celebrates the hardworking men and women of the Quad Cities trade unions, including Local Union 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and Local Union 91 Sheet Metal Workers. Fans can enjoy $1 beers all night long while cheering on the sQUAD!

Saturday, April 26th vs. Jacksonville Sharks - Kids Night & Youth Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Crawford Company) A night dedicated to our youngest fans! The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a custom youth Steamwheelers jersey, courtesy of Crawford Company. A perfect family night filled with high-energy action and fun for all ages! This night will also welcome local Scout Troops and all the scouts who attend will receive a Steamwheelers themed Scout Patch.

Friday, May 16th vs. Tulsa Oilers - Halfway to Halloween Night (Presented by Asylum of Mad Dreams & Slick Willy Radio) Things are about to get spooky at Vibrant Arena! The Steamwheelers will take the field in custom Halloween-themed jerseys, setting the stage for a thrilling night. Fans can also experience a Haunted House attraction inside the Vibrant Arena Conference Center, ensuring the Halloween spirit comes early in 2025!

Saturday, June 14th vs. Fishers Freight - Crypto Night (Presented by XUSD Blockchain) A game-changing promotion is in store as the Steamwheelers introduce X1 Crypto Night! All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to walk away with a gift from XUSD. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to win a GRAND PRIZE, making this a night where fans can walk away with more than just great memories!

Saturday, June 28th vs. Massachusetts Pirates - Military Appreciation Night (Presented by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.) A special night to honor and celebrate the brave men and women who serve our country. The Steamwheelers will take the field in Military-Themed Jerseys, which will be auctioned off post-game, with proceeds benefiting military-related charities.

Saturday, July 12th vs. Green Bay Blizzard - Country & John Deere Night (Presented by John Deere) A night dedicated to country culture and a Quad Cities icon! The Steamwheelers will wear John Deere-themed jerseys, which will be available for fans to take home in a post-game jersey auction! Whether you're a football fan or a country music lover, this night will have something for everyone!

Saturday, July 26th vs. Tulsa Oilers - Wheeler Nation Appreciation Night (Presented by Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel) The season finale is all about Wheeler Nation! This fan appreciation night is a way to thank the most passionate and dedicated supporters in the IFL. To celebrate, $1 beers will be available as the Steamwheelers close out the regular season in front of their home crowd.

Additional Fan Experience For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Postgame Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Season tickets are available now, and fans can lock in their seats today for all the action, giveaways, and unforgettable theme nights.

Single game tickets on sale NOW!

