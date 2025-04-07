Quad City Steamwheelers at Iowa Barnstormers

April 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Week 3 Game Highlights

The Quad City Steamwheelers hit the road and delivered a statement win in the Battle of I-80, handling business against the Iowa Barnstormers.

