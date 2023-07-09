Quad Cities Tops Cedar Rapids in Series Finale 6-5

Cedar Rapids, IA - In a tie game 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Shervyen Newton smashed a two-run home run over the wall in left field to give Quad Cities the lead it would never lose in a 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids in the series finale.

For the third straight game, Cedar Rapids got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. A Kala'i Rosario double put a man on for Jorel Ortega, who singled home a run to give the Kernels a 1-0 lead. After a walk, Noah Miller continued his big weekend with an RBI double to make it a 2-0 Cedar Rapids advantage after the first.

In top of the third, it was Quad Cities' turn to get on the scoreboard. After a walk to lead off the inning, Javier Vaz crushed a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2.

That 2-2 score stayed all the way until the seventh inning when Kale Emshoff took a one-out walk to put a man on for Quad Cities. The next batter, Newton then lifted a two-run home run to put Quad Cities ahead for the first time at 4-2.

Cedar Rapids rallied back to get the lead down to one in the bottom of the seventh frame. After a walk, a single and a balk put runners on second and third, Misael Urbina produced a run with a sacrifice fly to pare the River Bandits' lead to 4-3.

In the top of the eighth, however, the lead popped back out to three. Vaz singled to begin the inning, and two batters later, Cayden Wallace drove him in with an RBI double to make 5-3, then Juan Carlos Negret made it 6-3 with a two-out RBI base hit.

Down by three runs in the last of the ninth, Ortega was hit by a pitch, then Noah Miller smashed his second home run in as many games, this one a two-run shot off the batter's eye in center field to make it a 6-5 contest. But that was the closest the Kernels would get; Wander Arias picked up a strikeout to end the game for the River Bandits in a 6-5 Quad Cities victory.

Quad Cities (37-44) takes the final two games of the series over Cedar Rapids (49-32) after the Kernels took the first four contests to begin the set. Up next for Cedar Rapids is the all-star break before it's back in action on Friday night to open up a three-game series in Beloit at 6:35.

