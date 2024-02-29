QuackerJack Retains Best L.I. Team Mascot Title

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The winners of the annual Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, have been announced. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been chosen as the Best Team Mascot for the third consecutive year, earning his record 14th Best of Long Island award overall. Additionally, Ducks manager Lew Ford was voted as the Best Long Island Duck for the sixth time. Winners were selected via online voting conducted during the fall of 2023.

QuackerJack would like to thank everyone that cast ballots for him during this year's contest, and he is looking forward to celebrating his victory throughout the 2024 season. QJ is excited to watch the Ducks take the field on Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark Thursday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. He hopes you'll join him this season; Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased.

Ford completed his 13th season with the Ducks in 2023, including nine as a player/coach, before being named the team's manager for the 2024 season. He has the most hits in team history with 1,036, ranking him third all-time in the Atlantic League. Additionally, he sits second all-time among Ducks players in batting average (.318), games (877), runs batted in (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541). The 47-year-old played on the Ducks Atlantic League championship-winning teams in 2012, 2013 and 2019 and also helped lead the Flock to eight division championships and 11 postseason appearances as a player/coach. The outfielder was named the 2014 Atlantic League Player of the Year, was selected to play in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2014, 2015 and 2018) and earned two ALPB Post-Season All-Star selections (2014, 2018).

Along with these two awards, the Ducks were nominated for five other categories during this year's "Best of Long Island" competition. In the Arts and Entertainment category, @LIDucks was nominated for Best X (formerly known as Twitter) Account from Long Island. In the Sports & Activities category, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Family Amusement Place. Finally, in the food section, Long Island's hometown team received nominations for Best Hot Dog, Best French Fries and Best Soft Pretzel. CLICK HERE to see all the Best of Long Island winners.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

