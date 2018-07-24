QTV Brings Home a Golden Matrix Award from the 36th Annual Idea Golden Matrix Awards Ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - QTV, The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters in-house video production team, received a top honor at the 36th Annual Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Golden Matrix Awards. The award ceremony took place at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday, July 18th.

QTV won a Golden Matrix Award for Cleveland Monsters game presentation in the category of Best Overall Video Display in the minor league division. The award recognizes excellence in the overall presentation of the team's best large screen video and/or fascia programming for primary and secondary video displays, including plaza screens and exterior boards. The Cleveland Monsters game presentation team is proud to have been recognized with the award and take the top spot amongst 60 other entries from across all minor league sports.

QTV was also recognized for Cleveland Cavaliers game presentation as a finalist in the Best Supporting Displays category. The

QTV team earned this recognition by submitting their best work from the fascia LED boards around Quicken Loans Arena, as well as their work with on-court projection. Among all professional sports, QTV ranked in the top three teams in a category that recognizes excellence for in-game features, pre-game elements, team introductions, promotions, information and entertainment content.

In June, the QTV team won two Emmy Awards for Cleveland Cavaliers Game presentation at the Annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards. The awards were in the category of Promotion - Program Single Spot/Campaign and Commercial.

The QTV team provides creative content to drive game presentation, marketing campaigns, web/digital video content, and team-driven initiatives for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters, Cavs Legion Gaming Club, Canton Charge, Cleveland Gladiators, and other key properties and projects associated with Quicken Loans Arena. QTV is led by a team of producers that includes Nate Klein, Kevin Libal, Tim Long, Allie Prosinski, Mark Zaremba and Matt Zronek. Senior producers Elizabeth Boscoe, Jon Horton, Alex Johnson, Paul Mazzoleni, Dave Moran, and Chris Thomas, Director Matt Eck and Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Marek. The Monsters in-game presentation is led by Senior Director of Hockey Game Presentation Matt Bettinger. Engineering support from Joe Frietchen, Ken Barski, Casey Kulas and Stacy Knox.

