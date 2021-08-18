Qsar, Hollis Leave Marks in Series Opening Slugfest Win on Tuesday

August 18, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Jordan Qsar homered twice and tied a team record with six RBIs while Connor Hollis blasted two home runs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (64-27) victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-33) on Tuesday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the second game of the series on Wednesday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch.

Bowling Green jumped out to an early lead in the first against Grasshoppers starter Grant Ford. With one out, Brett Wisely walked, Curtis Mead was hit by a pitch, and Evan Edwards walked to load the bases. Grant Witherspoon singled to right, plating Wisely to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Qsar singled to left in the next at-bat to drive in a pair of runs and Hill Alexander singled to right, scoring Witherspoon from third. After sending nine hitters to the plate, the Hot Rods closed out the top of the first with a 4-0 lead.

Connor Hollis led off the second against Ford by extending the Bowling Green lead. Hollis hammered his third homer of the season, a line drive over the left field wall, to give the Hot Rods a 5-0 advantage. Greensboro got two runs back in the bottom of the frame, cutting Bowling Green's advantage to 5-2.

The Grasshoppers added two more runs to cut it to a one-run game in the third, but the Hot Rods offense exploded in the fourth. A five-run inning was capped by Qsar's 18th homer of the season, a three-run shot to give Bowling Green a 10-4 advantage.

Greensboro scored two runs in the bottom in the fourth and fifth, while the Hot Rods got a run from Qsar's bases-loaded walk. The RBI was Qsar's sixth of the game, tying a team record, while the Hot Rods took an 11-8 edge. Edwards hit a long homer in the seventh, a two-run shot to make it a 14-8 game. Hollis hit his second blast in the eighth and Qsar hit his second of the night in the ninth, giving Bowling Green a 17-8 win. Not only did Qsar's homer mark the fourth time this season he's had a multi-homer game, but it also set the franchise record for RBIs in a game with eight.

Alan Strong tossed 3.2 innings while allowing six runs on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a no-decision. Ezequiel Zabaleta (5-2) earned a win after allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Zack Trageton tossed a scoreless 2.0 innings while allowing a walk and two hits with three strikeouts. Michael Costanzo pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Notes: Qsar tied a team record with six RBIs in a game... He's the fifth player in club history to accomplish the feat... He has an eight-game hit streak... It was also his 12th multi-hit and RBI games of the season... Alexander has a three-game hitting streak... Strong set a new season-high with six strikeouts... Hollis has homered in consecutive series... Witherspoon had his 17 the multi-hit and 14th multi-RBI game of the season... Edwards, who is from Greensboro, homered and made a great defensive play... Bowling Green's 10 walks are tied for the most by the offense this season... It's the fifth time they've worked 10 base on balls in 2021... The team's 17 runs are the second most scored in a game by BG this season... It's one behind the 18 runs scored in Hickory against the Crawdads on June 22nd... BG hit five homers in a game for the third time in 2021... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday with a They travel to Greensboro to take on the Grasshoppers on Tuesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 18, 2021

Qsar, Hollis Leave Marks in Series Opening Slugfest Win on Tuesday - Bowling Green Hot Rods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.